Man Utd reportedly changed the terms of Marcos Rojo’s exit for Everton which in turn led to the move falling through on deadline day.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Red Devils splashed out £80m on Harry Maguire this summer, adding a potentially crucial defensive reinforcement to shore up a leaky backline.

Given Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw his side concede 54 goals in 38 Premier League last season, he needed to address what was a glaring weakness and he’ll now hope that Maguire is that solution.

However, with competition for places already fierce at Old Trafford with Victor Lindelof, Eric Bailly, Phil Jones and Chris Smalling all vying for a starting berth next to Maguire, Rojo seemingly fell further down the pecking order as a result of that move and would have eyed an exit for a more prominent role elsewhere.

According to The Daily Mail, he was set for a loan switch to Everton on deadline day, but United changed the terms of the deal and that in turn led to the move collapsing, which is said to have left the Argentine defender fuming as he’ll now be stuck at Old Trafford.

Nevertheless, he does still have hope of an exit outside of England as he’ll face an anxious wait to see if any European clubs are interested in him as the major European leagues will see the transfer window remain open until September 2.

With that in mind, he’ll still hope to move on this summer, but it will perhaps be a blow that he couldn’t seal a move to remain in the Premier League, and that is said to have left him less than impressed with Man Utd.

Given his current predicament in terms of a lack of playing time coupled with possible issues with the club if he has reacted angrily over a failed move to Everton, Rojo may well be hoping that a club in Europe will present an appealing alternative exit option in the coming weeks.