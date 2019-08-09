Former Liverpool star Mark Lawrenson is worried by the fact that Liverpool’s attacking trio have played persistently over the last two years.

Jurgen Klopp’s side came close to winning the Premier League last season but in the end missed out to Manchester City by a point. However, the club ended the season by winning the Champions League.

This season, the Reds will try their best to go one better than last season and win the club’s first league title in three decades.

SEE MORE: Liverpool snubbed chance to add key depth, Klopp opted against signing PL star

One of the biggest reasons behind Liverpool’s dominance is their front three – Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino. The trio have frequently fetched goals and have been a nightmare for opposition defences. Last season, they netted 69 of Liverpool’s 115 goals.

Salah, Mane and Firmino have regularly played both club and international football over the past two years and Klopp didn’t give them much rest in between matches unless they were injured.

Lawrenson has expressed his concern regarding this. Speaking to BBC, the former Liverpool defender said: “My only reservation about Liverpool is that the front three have played non-stop for two years. It worries me a little bit.”

This actually is a spot of bother for the Reds because after a hectic season, the trio played international competitions during the summer. Firmino and Salah both returned to training during pre-season but Mane has just recently returned.

Given that Liverpool have to play in the FIFA Club World Cup and UEFA Super Cup among other competitions, Klopp may have to provide more game time to the likes of Divock Origi and Rhian Brewster and rely on his depth to keep them in contention across multiple fronts.