Arsenal duo Sead Kolasinac and Mesut Ozil will not play against Newcastle in the Gunners’ Premier League opener on Sunday due to “further security fears”.

The pair were involved in an incident recently that saw them attacked by knife-wielding criminals, and now, the Gunners stars aren’t going to play against the Magpies this weekend due to another incident.

As per the Mirror, both Ozil and Kolasinac will play no part against Steve Bruce’s side at St James’ Park on Sunday, with the club confirming that this is due to “further security incidents which are being investigated by the police.”

The report further states that the duo are fearing for their safety after a multitude of incidents that have occurred near their homes in London recently, with the players themselves also receiving further threats.

Now, news like this is always horrible to hear, and we hope both Ozil and Kolasinac can come out the other end of this situation unharmed and in safe hands.

Ozil and Kolasinac are two quality players, and their absence for Sunday’s game against Newcastle will come as a real blow for Unai Emery and Co.

It’ll be interesting to see when Ozil and Kolasinac end up making their first appearances of the season for Arsenal, and given how serious this situation sounds, we hope they don’t come back until these ‘security fears’ are fully eradicated.

Stay strong, lads.