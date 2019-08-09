Key Man City player expected to miss most of the season through injury

Man City fans would have been worried when Leroy Sane limped off the pitch during the game with Liverpool last weekend and it turns out for good reason. According to reports he will be out for most of the season.

The Sun reported that the German international is expected to miss around seven months with a cruciate ligament injury. They also state that the injury will ruin any hopes he had of completing a move to Bayern Munich this summer.

READ MORE: Solskjaer assures forgotten man that he will get a chance to fill Lukaku void

Speaking about the injury City boss Pep Guardiola said: “I don’t know, normally this kind of injury is six or seven months, hopefully in February or March he can be back with us”

Even if he does manage to start training again in March it will take him time to regain fitness and be able to play first team football again so it’s unlikely he will have much of an impact this season.

Sane was a key member of the city squad last season as he scored 10 goals and provided 10 assists in 31 Premier League games last season.

City’s squad is deep enough that you still expect them to win the league title but the German’s absence will still come as a blow for Guardiola this season.