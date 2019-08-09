Liverpool had a stormer of a first half against Norwich this evening, as they went into half time with a 4-0 lead over the Canaries in their Premier League opener.

Strikes from Mo Salah, Virgil Van Dijk, Divock Origi and an own goal from Grant Hanley gave the Reds a monstrous lead against Norwich going into the break, with the Reds now destined to go on and collect all three points from this contest.

It was a pretty even first half, with both sides having at least six shots on goal each, however as shown by the scoreline, Jurgen Klopp’s men have been much more clinical than their opponents.

Liverpool were mightily impressive during the first 45 minutes, as the Merseyside club showed why they’re some people’s favourites to win the Premier League title ahead of the likes of Man City and Spurs this year.

4 – Liverpool are the first team to score 4+ first half goals on MD1 of a Premier League season since August 2006, when Man Utd netted four against Fulham. Ruthless. pic.twitter.com/tVIhk8wXht — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 9, 2019

The Reds were so impressive in fact, that they even managed to become the first side in 13 years to score four first half goals in their opening game of the season, with Man United being the last team to do so back in 2006.

Klopp’s side will surely look to push on from here and put Norwich to the sword even further in the process, as they aim to stamp down their mark on this year’s PL title race on day one.