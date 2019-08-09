Liverpool made a blistering start to their 2019/20 Premier League campaign, as they put Norwich to the sword in the first half of their PL opener.

Having come so close to claiming their first Premier League title last season, it seems like the Reds are determined to do one better this year and go all the way to win their first title in what seems like a lifetime.

And they really couldn’t have made a better start in their attempts to do so, as they currently sit 4-0 up at half time during their clash against the Canaries.

Goals from Salah, Van Dijk and Origi, plus an own goal from Grant Hanley, have meant that the Reds have gone into half time with an unassailable lead, as they look to stamp their mark on the Premier League title race from day one.

Liverpool have been so impressive in fact, that their first half haul against Norwich was the first time in five years they’ve scored three or more goals in the opening half hour of a Premier League game, with the Reds last doing so against Arsenal back in 2014, a game they went on to win 5-1.

3 – Liverpool have scored three goals in the opening half hour of a Premier League match for the first time since February 2014, when they were 4-0 up after 20 minutes against Arsenal. Unforgiving. pic.twitter.com/B5B7wtIRwr — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 9, 2019

It’ll be interesting to see if Liverpool continue to go for goals during the second half of this evening’s clash, or whether they calm down a tad and make sure they keep a clean sheet.

Either way, it looks like the Reds are going top of the league tonight!