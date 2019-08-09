Liverpool reportedly rejected the opportunity to sign Patrick van Aanholt from Crystal Palace ahead of the transfer deadline.

The Merseyside giants added Sepp van den Berg, Harvey Elliott and Adrian to the squad this summer, with Jurgen Klopp seemingly believing that his group is strong enough already to compete for major honours.

Given their form and achievements last season, it’s hard to disagree with that, although in order to topple Man City this time round, it could be argued that a top signing could have taken them closer to a Premier League title.

Instead, Klopp will rely on the same group of players, with HITC noting that the German tactician turned down the chance to bring Van Aanholt in on deadline day.

Given Andy Robertson’s form last season, there is no real need to bring in another left-back. However, given Alberto Moreno left this summer after his contract expired at Anfield, there is an argument to suggest that Klopp needed some depth in that area.

Should Robertson have the misfortune of picking up an injury this season, it will be a huge blow for Liverpool and they’ll have to find other solutions.

In turn, time will tell whether or not it was worth signing a new left-back this summer to add depth, although with the window now closed, the focus will be on securing a win in their Premier League season opener against Norwich at Anfield on Friday night.