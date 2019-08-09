Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan has signed a new four-year contract with the Premier League champions.

The German international joined City from Borussia Dortmund in 2016 and has since made 115 appearances for the club, scoring 17 goals and providing as many assists.

A knee injury in a Premier League game against Watford saw Gundogan miss most of his first season at the Etihad. However, ever since recovering from that injury, the 28-year old has been a regular for Manchester City.

Last season, Gundogan made 50 appearances under Pep Guardiola, scoring 6 goals and providing 8 assists. Along with his club teammates Kevin de Bruyne and Gabriel Jesus, Gundogan was the leading assist provider in the FA Cup with 4 assists.

Upon extending his stay at the Etihad till 2023, the German international told Manchester City’s official website: “I am very happy to have signed the new contract. I have hugely enjoyed the last three years here at City and everyone at the Club has helped make me feel at home from my very first day.

“It’s a privilege to be a part of this team, playing the style of football we do and winning trophies. It’s very difficult to do that and I’m delighted to be a part of it. I’m really excited about what we can go on to achieve in the next few seasons.”

With Manchester City beginning their league title defence tomorrow, Gundogan penning a new contract is something that should delight the club and their fans, as well as Guardiola given he has played such a key role for him in Manchester.

The German international came on as a second half substitute during the Community Shield game against Liverpool and converted his penalty kick in the shootout which was won 5-4 by Manchester City.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Pep Guardiola gives Gundogan a start in City’s Premier League opener against West Ham in London.