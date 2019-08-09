Man United already eyeing £81m January move to replace Lukaku

Just because the transfer window has closed for the summer it doesn’t mean that we can’t start building up to the next one. If the current Man United squad can’t fill the void left by Romelu Lukaku then January can’t come quickly enough for Utd fans. According to reports, they are already eyeing a potential move to replace the Belgian.

According to AS, Man United were keen on signing Inaki Williams from Athletic Bilbao but there wasn’t enough time to complete a move this summer. They also report the player is keen on a move to Old Trafford. It’s likely Utd would need to trigger his release clause which currently stands at £81m.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer should have some money to spend in future windows after the BBC confirmed that Inter signed Lukaku for £74m.

READ MORE: Solskjaer assures forgotten man that he will get a chance to fill Lukaku void

Inaki Williams could be an interesting signing for United as he’s exceptionally quick and can play anywhere across the front line.

Solskjaer is expected to rely on pace and possibly counter attacking this season so Williams could be an ideal fit.

He made his debut for the Spanish national team in 2016 and managed double figures in the league for the first time in his career last season.

Realistically it’s too early in the season to say for sure if Williams is likely to make the move to Old Trafford in January. The current players could be exceptional and prove there’s no need for a new signing or his form could drop off leading to a loss of interest.

Either way it’s worth keeping an aye on the Bilbao star this season to see if he continues his development.