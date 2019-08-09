When you think of the biggest clubs it’s easy to presume they must have infinite amounts of cash to complete big transfer deals.

However, if recent reports are to be believed, it doesn’t seem like that the case for Man United, as according to reports, their chase for Bruno Fernandes depended on key midfielder Paul Pogba being sold.

According to a report in The Mirror, Utd didn’t pursue the signing of Bruno Fernandes during the summer window over concerns regarding his transfer fee, with A Bola stating that, via Sport Witness, United needed to sell Paul Pogba first before they could afford the Portuguese star.

The Mirror’s article goes on to claim that Spurs had also shown an interest in signing Bruno Fernandes but had a big rejected. They suggest Sporting were holding out for a fee of £70m but nobody was willing to pay that amount.

The Express have linked Pogba with a move to Real Madrid or a return to Juventus this summer, a move that still has the potential to go through given that the transfer window for these clubs doesn’t close until next month.

It leaves Bruno Fernandes in an awkward spot after he broke down in tears in their game against Benfica at the weekend, which seemed to be a sign that he would be leaving.

Sporting fans will be delighted to see him stay but whether he can duplicate the incredible form he showed last season remains to be seen.

It’ll be interesting to see if United or Spurs end up going back in for Fernandes in the January transfer window, or whether the Portuguese international ends up securing a move to another one of Europe’s top clubs ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.