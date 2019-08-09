Man Utd manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has said that Harry Maguire and Paul Pogba are both fit to start against Chelsea.

The Red Devils start their Premier League campaign by taking on Chelsea on Sunday at Old Trafford. Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer spoke to MUTV about the fitness and availability for this weekend’s match. The Norwegian has said that barring Eric Bailly, there is no injured player in his squad.

One of the biggest disappointments of last season was Alexis Sanchez who impressed for Chile in the Copa America by scoring two goals. As quoted by the Manchester United’s official website, the Norwegian said about Sanchez: “Alexis has come in and trained well. Of course, he’s four or five weeks behind the boys and he’s not played apart from a one behind-closed-doors [friendly] here, so I think he’ll see this as an opportunity, as well, to make his mark.”

Having finished a disappointing 6th last season, the Red Devils have brought in some reinforcements this season that include Daniel James, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Harry Maguire.

Maguire arrived at Old Trafford for a transfer fee of £80 million according to Sky Sports. Solskjaer praised the England international and has said that he is prepared to make his Manchester United debut on Sunday. The Norwegian said: “Harry has impressed me, very much so. He has come in as a presence. He is taller and bigger than I thought. He has come in as a real plus. He will have an impact on the rest of the boys.

“Yeah, Harry is ready to play. I am sure he will put himself up, when I ask him on Sunday morning, if he is available, because he has played many games for Leicester over the pre-season. He has trained well and he has looked sharp when he has been here.”

Manchester United’s only player in last season’s PFA Team of the Year, Pogba, missed the club’s final pre-season fixture against AC Milan but Solskjaer has said that the Frenchman is fit to start in Sunday’s match.

He said: “Paul joined in, actually, the day after [the AC Milan match]. I wasn’t going to risk him, travelling down with the flight, but he joined in the game against Blackburn the day after, behind closed doors here. He is available. All of the boys are fit. It was always our aim to get to the starting line with as many players as fit as possible. Of course, Eric’s injury is bad news but the rest of them are available.”

There is no doubt that both Pogba and Maguire will start in Sunday’s match at Old Trafford. Manchester United will be eager to start their season strongly and a win over an opponent like Chelsea will surely lift the spirits of the squad.

Manchester United’s Predicted XI against Chelsea: De Gea, Shaw, Lindelof, Maguire, Wan-Bissaka, Pogba, McTominay, Matic, James, Martial, Rashford