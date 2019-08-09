Man United have reportedly held talks with Italian giants Roma regarding a loan switch for Chilean Red Devils forward Alexis Sanchez.

Sanchez has had a torrid time at Old Trafford since joining the club from rivals Arsenal in the 2017/18 season, with the Chilean clearly struggling to adapt to life with the Red Devils.

The forward, who was prolific during his time with the Gunners, has bagged just five goals and nine assists in 45 games for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side during his time with the club, an awful tally when you consider just how much hype was made when he first moved to United.

And now, it seems like Sanchez could be offered a temporary way out of Man United by Roma, who are seemingly interested in taking the Chilean off of the Red Devils’ hands.

According to the Telegraph, United have opened talks with Roma regarding a season-long loan switch for Sanchez, with manager Solskjaer stating that he expects the Chilean to remain at the club for the season ahead.

We’ve haven’t seen Sanchez at his best for some time now, and it may be wise for him to seal a loan move away from Old Trafford in order to try and reignite his rather stagnant career.

It’ll be interesting to see if anything comes of these talks, or whether Sanchez ends up staying with United this year to try and work his way into the club’s starting XI.