Marcelo Bielsa reveals Leeds Utd sporting director key in landing loanee

Leeds Utd boss Marcelo Bielsa has revealed that Ben White was snapped up on loan from Brighton on the recommendation of his sporting director.

The Argentine tactician will be desperate to ensure that Leeds go up this season as they look to bounce back from their setback last year having lost in the Championship playoffs.

They started on a positive note with a 3-1 win over Bristol City last weekend, while they’ll look to follow that up with another win against Nottingham Forest on Saturday.

However, Bielsa has been discussing one of his new arrivals in White, and has revealed that he was signed on a loan deal from Brighton thanks to sporting director Victor Orta pushing for a deal.

“In the previous season, Orta insisted on White coming here. We have other players to play in this position back then,” Bielsa told Leeds Live.

“Now, Victor is pleased the player arrived. This is why for some players I trust other recommendations.”

White is a talented young defender who will hope to improve and develop his game at Elland Road under the stewardship of Bielsa, and he certainly made a positive start last time out and will hope to continue to play a key role in Leeds’ push for promotion this season.