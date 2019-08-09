More good news for Spurs fans as star signs new five year contract to secure pay rise on previous £75k per week deal.

Spurs fans were treated to a much more enjoyable summer window this year as they actually signed some players. Ryan Sessegnon and Giovani Lo Celso were signed yesterday and should go on to be key players. There’s now some more good news for Spurs fans.

According to The Sun, Lucas Moura has signed a new five year contract that will see him tied down until at least 2024. The Evening Standard also reported the new contract would see him earn a pay rise on his previous deal with paid £75k per week. There’s no exact numbers on the new deal as of yet.

Moura was one of the key players in their Champions League run last season which included a pivotal hat-trick away to Ajax which saw them advance to the final.

The Brazilian certainly sounds happy to be staying in London for the next few years. He said: “I feel very comfortable in the club and I am very grateful for everything they have given me since my arrival”

He went on to add: “I love to play soccer and I want to give Tottenham a lot of joy. The expectation for this season is very good. The cast is fantastic and I feel like family really. We have a new stadium, new players, so I think we’ll be strong enough to fight for titles”

He was fantastic last season as he broke double figures for league goals and featured in 49 games in total.

One of the reasons he could be so crucial for Spurs this season is his ability to fill in as a centre-forward if required. They often struggle if Harry Kane is out injured but the Brazil international has shown he could chip in with goals if their main man is missing.

He joined in the Winter of 2017 after featuring in 230 games for PSG. Despite playing so many games in Paris it always seemed like he would be moved on as they were constantly linked with new signings.

It’s possible he could link well with another former PSG player in Lo Celso this season to show the French giants they were wrong to let both players move on.