Paul Scholes reveals which Man Utd target he wanted to see signed, raises key concern

Man Utd legend Paul Scholes has shared his thoughts on the club’s summer transfer window and has raised a concern over a specific department.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer saw the club back him with the signings of Harry Maguire, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Daniel James this summer, adding quality and more talented young players to his squad to build with a long-term vision in mind.

However, it remains to be seen whether or not it’s enough to help them break back into the top four in the Premier League this season, while also trying to compete on multiple fronts.

Scholes has had his say on the matter, and believes that the Red Devils perhaps should of tried harder for Christian Eriksen from Tottenham, with BBC Sport noting that the Spurs man was linked with a switch to Old Trafford but ultimately preferred a move abroad which has failed to materialise thus far.

“I was quite excited when Christian Eriksen got mentioned,” Scholes is quoted as saying by The Mirror. “He could have made a big difference to United in the way De Bruyne plays for City, creating chances and scoring goals.

“But they haven’t got that and they have some good players so the target is top four and I think they will make it.”

Meanwhile, the 44-year-old has also conceded he has a particular concern over the current squad and the club’s decision not to replace Romelu Lukaku.

The Belgian international sealed a £74m move to Inter on deadline day, as per BBC Sport, and Man Utd will now have to wait until January to sign a forward to fill that void if necessary.

“It is a worry for me, the centre-forward position. They have got players like Rashford and Martial, Greenwood, but are they really No.9s?

“We have to wait and see. I think they are flipping between being a wide player and being a centre forward. They are yet to prove they can score 25-30 goals a season.”

It’s a fair concern for Scholes, one that many Man Utd fans may well share, and so time will tell if the likes of Rashford and Martial can step up and deliver consistently, as Solskjaer will have to rely on them and perhaps a resurgent Alexis Sanchez and youngsters James and Mason Greenwood to fire them to their objectives.