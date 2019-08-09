Although the English transfer window closed yesterday it doesn’t mean that clubs on the continent will slow down in their pursuit to complete some deals. according to reports, PSG are willing to pay huge money to sign Paulo Dybala.

The Daily Mail have reported that the French Champions are prepared to offer the Argentine star a deal worth more than £11m a season on a five year contract.

They also suggest the transfer fee would be around £80m so it could cost the Parisians upwards of £135m if they were to pull the transfer off.

The Juve star was linked with a move to Man United and Spurs in the transfer window but neither side could complete the deal. The Guardian reported Utd were looking to swap him for Romelu Lukaku but the Belgian went on to sign for Inter Milan instead.

The BBC reported that the deal with Spurs fell through after the Italian giants decided not to sell.

Dybala is a sensational player but he also seems to be behind a bigger player in the pecking order. At Juventus he has Cristiano Ronaldo to deal with and he is often kept out the team by Lionel Messi at international level.

A move to France could see him behind Mbappe and Neymar so he could end up in a similar situation.

He scored 22 goals in the 2017/2018 Serie A season for Juventus but could only manage five in the league last year following the arrival of Ronaldo.

It remains to be seen if he will be allowed to leave Turin this summer.