Real Madrid are reportedly prepared to offer two players and cash in their bid to prise Neymar away from Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

The Brazilian superstar has been prolific for the reigning Ligue 1 champions over the past two seasons, scoring 51 goals in just 58 appearances.

SEE MORE: €50m deal in place for Real Madrid target but superstar signing could scupper move

However, he has been limited by injury setbacks, while he hasn’t been able to end their wait for success in the Champions League.

That in turn has seemingly raised question marks over his future while speculation has been rife all summer that he could move on.

As reported by Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Marca, Real Madrid are preparing a move to tempt Neymar back to Spain after his previous stint with rivals Barcelona, and will offer cash plus Gareth Bale and Keylor Navas to try and convince the French giants into selling.

Bale would offer a direct replacement for Neymar in the attacking third, while Navas could offer competition for Alphonse Areola between the posts.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if it’s an offer that appeals to PSG or not, but with the deadline still open for most European clubs until the start of September, there is still time for the two sides to negotiate over a deal.

As seen on the front cover of Sport on Friday in the tweet below, Barcelona are also said to be eager to prise Neymar back to the Nou Camp, and so it appears as though a transfer scrap between the two La Liga rivals will now play out in the coming weeks.

Time will tell if they can firstly reach an agreement with PSG, and if so, who Neymar prefers to join as it could certainly be a huge factor in which way the title goes this season and beyond, as well as the ability of the two clubs to compete for the Champions League.

Coupled with what he brings off the pitch, it’s a crucial time for both Real Madrid and Barcelona if they are set to go head-to-head in the transfer market.