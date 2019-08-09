Sky Sports pundit Alan Smith has run through all 20 Premier League clubs and believes Arsenal had the best summer transfer window.

It was another busy few months for clubs up and down the country, as they made their moves to strengthen their respective squads to take them closer to achieving their objectives this year.

Naturally, some spent more than others while strategies differed too in terms of getting business done early compared to countless deadline-day moves.

With the window now closed though, it’s time to assess who did what and how well they did and according to Smith, Arsenal were the best of the bunch having given them an A+ rating in his review, as per Sky Sports.

In a short analysis, he insists that Arsenal fans will be able to feel excited this season following the signings of Kieran Tierney and Nicolas Pepe in particular, and so time will tell how those two settle in as the Gunners will hope to break back into the top four this year.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa were among the clubs to be scored the next highest rating with an A, as Dean Smith signed a whole host of new players this summer to rebuild and strengthen the core of his squad as they look to avoid the battle for relegation.

Chelsea weren’t given a rating due to their transfer ban, while reigning champions Man City were given an A- by Smith as he rates both Rodri and Joao Cancelo as being able to offer them more quality and depth moving forward.

Tottenham also get an A- after bringing in Giovani Lo Celso, Ryan Sessegnon and Tanguy Ndombele, and importantly for Smith, they’ve managed to hold on to key players for the time being.

Man Utd are seemingly marked down to a B after failing to replace Romelu Lukaku, although the arrival of Harry Maguire is a major boost for them along with Aaron Wan-Bissaka says Smith given their defensive woes last season.

However, Liverpool only get a B- with the lowest mark of the top five, although Smith has explained the reasoning behind that by insisting that Jurgen Klopp perhaps didn’t need to do much given the quality and depth already at his disposal while he also has injured players coming back to give him a huge boost.

The Merseyside giants only added youngsters Sepp van den Berg and Harvey Elliott as well as back-up goalkeeper Adrian, but looking at their form last season and the quality available to Klopp, it’s hard to see where they could have strengthened anyway.