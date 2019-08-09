Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp has insisted that he expects Felipe Anderson to have a big season for West Ham this year after impressing in pre-season.

The Brazilian ace arrived in England from Lazio last year and went on to score 10 goals in 40 appearances for the Hammers last season.

SEE MORE: West Ham still looking to make late midfield addition ahead of transfer deadline to add to £8M Ajeti deal

Having had a year to settle and adjust to life in the Premier League, Manuel Pellegrini will certainly hope that he can kick on and become an even bigger threat for his side this time round.

Redknapp has heard positive things about the 26-year-old in pre-season from his contacts at West Ham, and believes that Anderson is ready to enjoy a top season this year.

“My spies at West Ham have raved about Anderson’s pre-season performances. Those who work with him day in, day out say he is in red-hot form,” he wrote for the Daily Mail.

“The Brazilian is a superstar in waiting and I expect we’ll see that side of him this season. After losing Marko Arnautovic to the Chinese Super League, West Ham have a void to fill in attack.

“Sorry West Ham fans, but I think we’ll see Anderson enjoy a stand-out season and that big clubs will come calling with £60m-plus bids next summer.”

It’s difficult to disagree with his prediction above, but ultimately if West Ham can shown signs of making progression and challenging the top six this year then there is perhaps an argument to suggest that they could keep hold of Anderson for the long-term future.

Time will tell if they are able to do so, but with a flurry of signings this summer including the likes of Sebastien Haller, Pablo Fornals, Albian Ajeti and Goncalo Cardoso arriving at the club to bolster Pellegrini’s squad, there will surely be a feeling of optimism at West Ham ahead of their season opener against Man City on Saturday.