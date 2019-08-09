Solskjaer assures forgotten man that he will get a chance to fill Lukaku void

It’s funny how a player can go from a big name signing to an absolute flop and then almost forgotten about in such a short space of time. According to reports, Alexis Sanchez will get a chance to impress this season.

It’s easy to see why Man United fans are concerned following the sale of Romelu Lukaku for £74m yesterday as reported by the BBC. The problem wasn’t so much the sale as the player had been poor last season, but the lack of a direct replacement is worrying.

Lukaku was often criticised but he was still seen as United’s first choice as a number nine by many this season.

His departure does mean that some of the squad players will need to be given a chance to step up and show what they can do.

Alexis Sanchez is one of those players who needs to show more if he is to stay at Old Trafford. According to The Mirror, United did want to sell him this summer but Solskjaer is open to giving him a chance in the first team.

READ MORE: Leicester failed in a late attempt to spend some of their Harry Maguire money

Speaking about the Chilean the United boss said: “Alexis has come in and trained well. He’s four or five weeks behind the boys and has not played apart from the one behind closed doors here, so I think he’ll see this as an opportunity as well to make his mark.”

Sanchez has only scored three league goals since making the move from Arsenal in 2018 which is nowhere near good enough.

Fans should be encouraged that they look like playing a more dynamic and flexible attacking style this season which will rely on pace rather than an obvious target man. This could play to Sanchez’s strengths and perhaps he may surprise a few and regain his best form this season.