The agent of Liverpool ace Dejan Lovren has held talks with Roma regarding a potential loan move for the defender, as the Italian side look to add to their defensive options for the season ahead.

Lovren has been a useful player for the Reds since he joined the club from Southampton back in the 2014, however now, it looks like the Croatian could be about to call time on his stint at Anfield.

According to journalist Nicolo Schira, via Football Italia, Lovren’s agent has held talks with Roma regarding a deal for Lovren, with the Serie A outfit submitting a loan offer that includes a fee of €2M, with the option to make the move permanent for €16M also included in the deal.

The report also notes that the Reds are after €20M (£18.6M) for the Croat, however if they’re willing to let the player leave on loan with the view to making the move permanent, then this deal could definitely go ahead.

Summit tra gli agenti di #Lovren e Petrachi. La #Roma ha offerto un prestito oneroso (€2 milioni) con diritto di riscatto (€16 milioni) e che può diventare obbligo al raggiungimento di tot presenze. Il #Liverpool vuole €20M, ma ha aperto alla possibile cessione. #calciomercato — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) August 9, 2019

Given that Lovren seems to be fairly low down in the pecking order this season, it may be wise for Klopp’s side to let the player leave in order to balance the books a bit more.

All of Van Dijk, Matip and Gomez seem to be ahead of the 30-year-old in the pecking order at Anfield, as unless one of those aforementioned stars gets injured, we doubt Lovren will be getting much game time this season.

Will the Reds be willing to let Lovren leave despite the fact they won’t be able to bring in a replacement until January? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see…