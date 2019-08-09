Chelsea are reportedly set to sit down with Fikayo Tomori and try to reach an agreement on a contract extension with his current deal running until 2021.

The 21-year-old spent last season on loan at Derby County, working under Frank Lampard, and made 55 appearances for the Rams as they went agonisingly close to securing promotion from the Championship.

However, both Lampard and Tomori returned to Chelsea this summer, and it appears as though he has done enough to impress the Blues boss during their time together last season to earn a place in his plans moving forward.

As reported by the Evening Standard, Chelsea are expected to sit down with Tomori in order to try and reach an agreement on a contract extension, with just two years remaining on his current deal.

The report adds that Lampard is a ‘huge admirer’ of the talented youngster and intends on giving him a key role this season with David Luiz securing a deadline-day move to Arsenal.

That in turn opens a door for Tomori to push the likes of Antonio Rudiger, Andreas Christensen and Kurt Zouma for a place in the starting line-up, while Chelsea are set to compete across multiple fronts this season and so will need depth.

Time will tell if an agreement is reached and whether or not an announcement will arrive in the coming weeks, but the future certainly looks bright for Tomori as his loan spell at Derby may well have cemented his long-term future at Chelsea.

With the likes of Mason Mount, Tammy Abraham and others returning from loan spells elsewhere, it looks as though Lampard will try to integrate the younger players this season and that could be good news for Tomori.