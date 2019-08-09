The Biggest Favorites to Win Euro 2020

The upcoming Euro 2020 will be one of the most interesting in the past few decades. Many teams are aiming a trophy, and after quite some time, there isn’t a team which stands above others and is a heavy favorite.

Another thing which makes this tournament a bit different than the previous ones is the fact that there isn’t a host nation.

The European house of football decided to disperse the competition all over the continent, which is something never seen before. Exactly 12 cities in different countries will host the tournament, per UEFA.com. This will be one of a kind experience for both the fans and the participant nations. What is also a novelty is the usage of the VAR system. This innovation revolutionized the game and really changed everything. CaughtOffside.com already had a review on how it affected games at the World Cup in Russia.

Now to talk about the teams and the favorites for winning the European title. Regarding that, you can get all the info here, and pick your favorite to win the Euro 2020.

The majority of bookies see France as the No.1 favorite to win the trophy. The Gauls were very confident in Russia, and have the most talented squad, which by the way, is very young. That is the main reason why experts and bookies predict their domination next year. Almost all the bookmakers such as Bet 365, Ladbrokes and William Hill set the odds for their triumph at 7/2.

The next favorite on the list is England. Albion reached the semifinals in Russia, where they stopped against Croatia, but has a very cohesive group of guys who might amaze the world and take the title. England is looking very stable and tough mentally, which is something they lacked in the past. It appears that Gareth Southgate, who was mocked when became the head coach, brought some sort of calmness in the locker room. With the likes of Harry Kane and Dele Alli, this team could be the next best thing after the 1966 generation. Odds on their win are highest at Betfred, 5.

Belgium and Germany are right behind. The Devils are near the top in recent years, but can’t win anything. Despite the fantastic names, like Eden Hazard, Kevin de Bruyne or Romelu Lukaku, the Belgians are always one step short of reaching the ultimate goal.

Germans, however, suffered a huge catastrophe in Russia, where they ended the participation already at the group stage. They will be motivated to show the world that humiliation at the World Cup, was just a temporary thing. Odds one them and Belgium to lift the trophy are around 7.

The one team majority of people forget are the reigning champions, Portugal. Even the bookies aren’t giving them to many chances, with the odds around 17 for their success. Don’t forget, Ronaldo and the boys won the UEFA Nations League recently.

This is just a small piece of our predictions, and we are not in the position to make a detailed list of odds for each nation.