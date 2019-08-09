Tottenham were heavily linked with Juventus forward Paulo Dybala heading into deadline day, but ultimately a move failed to materialise.

As noted by The Guardian, Spurs were said to be preparing an offer for the Argentine international, although the Turin giants were believed to be demanding £70m to green light an exit.

BBC Sport reporter David Ornstein noted during the course of deadline day that Dybala’s move to north London was off, as per his tweet below, but it wasn’t a disappointing day for Mauricio Pochettino entirely as he saw Giovani Lo Celso and Ryan Sessegnon arrive to strengthen his squad.

BREAKING: Tottenham’s proposed move for Paulo Dybala is OFF after Juventus ultimately decided not to sell the 25-year-old Argentina forward #THFC #Juve — David Ornstein (@bbcsport_david) August 8, 2019

Nevertheless, it would have been a setback not to land Dybala, as coupled with the addition of Tanguy Ndombele this summer, Tottenham could have made a real statement of intent about their ambitions moving forward and having the quality to achieve them.

Dybala has enjoyed an excellent spell at Juve since joining in 2015, scoring 78 goals in 182 games, although the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo last summer undoubtedly had a negative impact on his form last year.

However, he will try to put that right this season as he remains a Juventus player for the time being at least, and Goal Italy have reported that there were three key issues behind Tottenham’s failure to get an agreement over the line.

It’s claimed that they struggled to reach an agreement over image rights, while Spurs offered €62m for the Juventus star, which was considered too low by the reigning Serie A champions.

Further, it’s noted that his agent’s commission and wage demands were also too high for Tottenham, and so ultimately that would suggest that an agreement on a transfer was some way off given the question marks raised by the above points.

It will have been a disappointment for some Spurs fans, but ultimately they’ll hope that they’ve added enough this summer to build on last season and can take another step towards now competing for major trophies year in and year out.