Memphis Depay arrived in Manchester with such a huge reputation but just couldn’t live up to it. He looked like a one trick pony and was moved on. Since moving to Lyon he has re-established himself as an exciting young talent.
His goal tonight put Lyon 2-0 up against 10 man Monaco and surely put the game beyond doubt.
Monaco’s new keeper Benjamin Lecomte was outstanding for Montpellier last season but does an awful impersonation of a 5 a-side goalie here as he lets the ball go past him.
READ MORE: Video: Former Arsenal and Chelsea star sent off thanks to ridiculous VAR itervent
The Dutchman hit it hard but it shouldn’t have gone in.
Memphis Depay makes it 2 for Lyon but what was the keeper doing or what was he thinking #confuse pic.twitter.com/eaZ8faBgQe
— The Sportz Zone (@SportzGlobal) August 9, 2019