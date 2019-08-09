Video: David Luiz reveals which two Arsenal players he’s relieved are on same side now

Arsenal completed the signing of David Luiz from Chelsea on Thursday, and the defensive stalwart is relieved he’s now playing alongside two stars in particular.

As noted by BBC Sport, the Brazilian defender secured an £8m move to join the Gunners on deadline day, as he’ll be expected to help shore up their backline this season.

It comes after Laurent Koscielny departed earlier this week, while Rob Holding is continuing his recovery from injury.

Coupled with the fact that Unai Emery saw his side concede 51 goals in 38 Premier League games last season, defensive reinforcements were certainly needed at the Emirates this summer.

Luiz will hope that he can be the solution for his new club, and as seen in the video below, he’s certainly relieved that he won’t come up against Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette moving forward as they’ll now line up on the same side.

The Arsenal duo were prolific last year and they’ll be expected to continue to find the back of the net this season on a consistent basis. It will be up to the likes of Luiz, and fellow signings Kieran Tierney and Dani Ceballos to help ensure that they keep them out at the other end.