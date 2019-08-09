Divock Origi was on hand to score yet again for Liverpool this evening, as he added to the Reds’ commanding lead against Norwich in their Premier League opener.

Having already been 3-0 up within the first 30 minutes, the home side made it four before half time, as Origi met a brilliant cross from Alexander-Arnold to make sure his side were to go into the break with an unassailable lead.

GOALLLLL 4-0. It's raining goals at Anfield. Grab an Origi!! Trent just being Trent…

It was a superb header from Origi, but an even better cross from Alexander-Arnold, who’s already taken a step closer to beating the assist tally he managed last year for the Reds.