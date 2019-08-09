Video: Former Arsenal and Chelsea star sent off thanks to ridiculous VAR itervent

And so it begins, the Ligue 1 season is only 25 minutes old and we already have our first ridiculous VAR decision which could have a pivotal outcome on the match.

Cesc Fabregas was sent off after the referee was urged to review his decision by VAR.

The ball has already gone and Fabregas isn’t even looking at the player as he makes some contact with the back of the Lyon’s players leg.

There’s no doubt the theatrics of the Lyon player draw the attention of the VAR officials, but it looks like an awful decision.

For a system designed to overturn “clear and obvious” errors, this one seems to massively overstep the brief.