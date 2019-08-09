Video: ‘In one window you saved us’ – Arsenal fan thanks ‘Don’ Raul Sanllehi outside training ground

It’s fair to say that the mood has been lifted at Arsenal this summer after their disappointing season last year through their dealings in the transfer window.

The Gunners brought in William Saliba, Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Dani Ceballos, Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe to bolster Unai Emery’s squad as they look to break back into the top four in the Premier League this season and build a long-term plan.

The man behind their vision is head of football Raul Sanllehi, and as seen in the video below, one Arsenal fan in particular was delighted with the influence that he’s having at the Emirates and stopped him on his way out of the training ground to thank him.

It’s an exciting time for Arsenal ahead of the new campaign as they prepare to face Newcastle United on Sunday, but ultimately it remains to be seen if the current squad now deliver the results needed to get back to the Champions League and compete for trophies.

Until then, the Gunners faithful will perhaps want to temper their expectations for now, albeit they’ve certainly bought well this summer and looking like a much stronger side this time round, especially after talk that they would only around £40m to spend this summer, as previously reported by The Mirror.