Video: Man United ace Garner labelled as “Scholes 2.0” following brilliant strike for U23’s vs West Brom

James Garner scored an absolute beauty for Man United U23’s clash against West Brom this evening, something which lead to some of the club’s fans labelling him as the second coming of Paul Scholes.

As seen below, Garner bagged a peach of an effort for the Red Devils’ youth side against the Baggies today, with some fans then taking to Twitter to praise the youngster for his effort.

A number of fans took to the social media site to compliment the United youth prospect, with some fans even describing him as ‘Scholes 2.0’.

James Garner = Paul Scholes 2.0 — 4Ever?Devil (@aillu4real) August 9, 2019

Let Garner replace Matic w/ McTominay for this season — Spikez99 (@DatBoiDude) August 9, 2019

The future is bright for us! — KB_LUHG ? (@kabtastick) August 9, 2019

Garner need first team minutes this season — SuavvyxGawd (@1derfulBissaka) August 9, 2019

James garner > Matic — Adil Romeo (@Adi4Utd) August 9, 2019

Garner got a bit of Scholes in that right peg hasn't he ?? — Loading…. (@Francohensen) August 9, 2019

Garner gets it now..turn with left to get away from defender, then the hit at the far post reminiscent of Scholes against Barca in UCL semis — Pradhan Abhijeet (@Gutsybas) August 9, 2019

We know Garner’s goal was good, but comparing him Scholes this early on in his career is a sign that United fans may be getting a bit ahead of theirselves!