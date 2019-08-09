Menu

Video: Man United ace Garner labelled as “Scholes 2.0” following brilliant strike for U23’s vs West Brom

Manchester United FC
Posted by

James Garner scored an absolute beauty for Man United U23’s clash against West Brom this evening, something which lead to some of the club’s fans labelling him as the second coming of Paul Scholes.

As seen below, Garner bagged a peach of an effort for the Red Devils’ youth side against the Baggies today, with some fans then taking to Twitter to praise the youngster for his effort.

A number of fans took to the social media site to compliment the United youth prospect, with some fans even describing him as ‘Scholes 2.0’.

We know Garner’s goal was good, but comparing him Scholes this early on in his career is a sign that United fans may be getting a bit ahead of theirselves!

