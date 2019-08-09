Video: Mohamed Salah adds to Liverpool’s lead vs Norwich with cool finish following assist from Firmino

Mohamed Salah scored his first goal of the season this evening, as the Egyptian added to Liverpool’s lead vs Norwich within the first 20 minutes.

Having just gone 1-0 up thanks to an own goal from Grant Hanley, Salah added to the Reds’ lead before the 20 minute mark with a trademark finish.

After bing given the ball by Roberto Firmino, the forward opened up his body before slotting home to put LFC in the driving seat against the Canaries.

Livepool continuing where they left off from last season, it seems!