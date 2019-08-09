Video: Van Dijk scores towering header following Salah corner to give Liverpool 3-0 lead vs Norwich

Virgil Van Dijk opened his account for the 2019/20 season this evening, as he bagged a fine header against Norwich in the Reds’ Premier League opener.

Having already been 2-0 up thanks to goals from Salah and own goal from Grant Hanley, Van Dijk made it 3-0 to the home side following a fine corner from the Egyptian.

Premier League : ( Liverpool 3 × 0 Norwich City ) – Liverpool second goal scored by Van Dijk .. pic.twitter.com/ZEp5yA6lB8 — LFC ? (@medialfc_) August 9, 2019

As Salah swung the ball in from his set piece, Van Dijk met the ball with a thumping header, as he added to the Reds lead against the Canaries.

What a start from Jurgen Klopp’s side this is!