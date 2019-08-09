Menu

‘Why is he on the bench’ – Klopp’s decision to leave out Liverpool star for Norwich clash has angered these Reds fans

Liverpool FC
Liverpool have named a very strong starting XI to take on newly-promoted Norwich in their Premier League opener this evening, however fans weren’t happy with the fact that Naby Keita has been left on the bench.

Klopp has named a full-strength defence to take on the Canaries, with all of Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez chosen for tonight.

Sadio Mane has been left out of the Reds’ starting XI, with Divock Origi taking his place attack, as the Belgian lines up alongside both Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Giorginio Wijnaldum have been elected to start in the middle of the park, a decision that seems to have angered a number of the club’s fans.

Keita has been left on the bench for today’s clash, with some fans bemused as to why the former RB Leipzig man hasn’t been selected over the likes of Wijnaldum and Henderson.

Following this decision from Klopp, fans flocked to Twitter to berate his decision to leave the Guinean on the sidelines for their side’s clash against Norwich.

