Liverpool have named a very strong starting XI to take on newly-promoted Norwich in their Premier League opener this evening, however fans weren’t happy with the fact that Naby Keita has been left on the bench.

Klopp has named a full-strength defence to take on the Canaries, with all of Andy Robertson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil Van Dijk and Joe Gomez chosen for tonight.

Sadio Mane has been left out of the Reds’ starting XI, with Divock Origi taking his place attack, as the Belgian lines up alongside both Mo Salah and Roberto Firmino.

Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Giorginio Wijnaldum have been elected to start in the middle of the park, a decision that seems to have angered a number of the club’s fans.

Keita has been left on the bench for today’s clash, with some fans bemused as to why the former RB Leipzig man hasn’t been selected over the likes of Wijnaldum and Henderson.

Following this decision from Klopp, fans flocked to Twitter to berate his decision to leave the Guinean on the sidelines for their side’s clash against Norwich.

Why is naby on the bench — RF9 (@ftblarj) August 9, 2019

KEITA BENCHED FFS — Samuel (@SamueILFC) August 9, 2019

Get that bum Wijnaldum out of the team — TD (@CFC1879) August 9, 2019

Ffs no Keita — Shannon??????????? (@ShannonLFC_YNWA) August 9, 2019

First game of the season and first rant……. WHY ISN'T NABY STARTING ?? — Jordan (@Jordan_LFC19) August 9, 2019

Why isn’t Keita starting ffs — ?? (@AlexEditixn) August 9, 2019