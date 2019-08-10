Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson was forced off in the first half of their clash with Norwich City on Friday night after suffering a calf injury.

The 26-year-old was an influential figure in his first season at Liverpool last year, as he kept 27 clean sheets and conceded just 34 goals in 51 appearances.

Coupled with his ability to play out from the back with his composure and class on the ball, the Brazilian international proved to be an immediate hit at Anfield and a pivotal part of his side’s success.

He will have been hoping for more of the same this season, but unfortunately he has suffered a setback in the very first game of the campaign after being forced off with a calf injury.

As noted by Jurgen Klopp in his post-match comments below, the German tactician has confirmed that Alisson will miss the UEFA Super Cup clash with Chelsea next Wednesday and it remains to be seen how long he will be sidelined for after further tests are carried out.

“It’s the calf and that’s it. He couldn’t carry on, that’s not a good sign. We have to see,” he said, with the club’s official site also noting that Alisson will undergo a scan in the coming days.

“Wednesday [in the Super Cup], he will not play – with all my experience, I can say that already. He is injured, for sure, so we have to see how much.”

While Liverpool signed Adrian to deputise for Alisson after Simon Mignolet’s exit, the former West Ham shot-stopper wouldn’t have expected to get a chance to play and impress so soon.

He’ll have a chance to prove his worth next week now it seems, while Liverpool will hope that this isn’t a sign of things to come this season having been lucky with injuries last year as all their key players seemingly managed to avoid any setbacks.