Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly told Barcelona that they would consider an offer consisting of €50m plus Philippe Coutinho and Nelson Semedo for Neymar.

The Catalan giants have already been busy this summer with two marquee signings in the form of midfielder Frenkie de Jong and Antoine Griezmann.

With the arrival of the latter, they appear to be well set in attack with Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Ousmane Dembele and Coutinho all offering options for coach Ernesto Valverde.

However, it doesn’t appear as though they are satisfied just yet, with the Express noting that the reigning La Liga champions are keen on a reunion with Neymar and could face a battle with Real Madrid for his signature.

It’s now been claimed by Goal.com that they could be given an opportunity to unlock talks with PSG, as it’s suggested that the French giants could accept an offer of €50m plus Coutinho and Semedo for the Brazilian forward.

It remains to be seen if that is an offer that Barcelona would consider putting on the table, as that is arguably a lot to sacrifice for Neymar.

Nevertheless, Coutinho has struggled to discover his best form at the Nou Camp since arriving at Liverpool and so could be axed while Valverde has depth at right-back in the form of Sergi Roberto.

With that in mind, it remains to be seen if that is an offer that they are willing to entertain, or if they will try to counter that perhaps with other players included where possible.

According to AS, Barcelona will have to be wary of Real Madrid’s presence in the situation though, as it’s reported that talks have been held between the capital club and PSG over Neymar too, and so they could look to swoop in and deny their rivals a chance of a reunion this summer.

Time will tell how the situation plays out in the coming weeks, but Neymar’s future is seemingly set to dominate headlines in the latter stages of the window.