Barcelona are reportedly prepared to listen to offers for Arturo Vidal with Inter eyeing a move before the transfer deadline.

The Italian giants have been busy strengthening Antonio Conte’s squad this summer as they look to not only topple Juventus in Serie A but also make a positive impression in the Champions League.

They unveiled their marquee signing this week after Romelu Lukaku arrived in a £74m deal from Man Utd, as per BBC Sport, but it appears as though they aren’t finished there having also brought in Nicolo Barella, Stefano Sensi and Diego Godin among others this summer.

According to Tuttosport, Vidal is their top target before the deadline passes in Italy, and it’s suggested that Barcelona are willing to listen to offers for the combative midfield ace despite having only been with the club for a year.

Given coach Ernesto Valverde saw Frenkie de Jong arrive this summer, coupled with the presence of the likes of Sergio Busquets, Ivan Rakitic and Arthur, it seems difficult to see where Vidal will be able to play a prominent role, albeit he does offer a different dynamic in that department.

He featured 53 times for Barcelona last season though, and so it remains to be seen if he would prefer an extended stay at the Nou Camp, or a possible reunion with Conte after their successful stint together at Juventus.

Time will tell what he opts to do, but Inter aren’t finished in the transfer market it seems and are ready to continue to back Conte in their bid to win major honours this season.