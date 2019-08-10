Barcelona are said to have receive an offer from Inter Milan for Philippe Coutinho, as the Italian side look to bring the Brazilian to the San Siro ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

Coutinho has been heavily out-of-form for the Blaugrana these last 12 months or so, with the Brazilian clearly struggling to adapt to life back in La Liga.

The midfielder’s future has been talked about a lot so far this summer, and now, it seems like Barca have been given the option to get rid of the former Liverpool man by Antonio Conte’s Inter.

As per Don Balon, the Serie A outfit have submitted an offer of Mauro Icardi plus a fee of €30M for Coutinho, however key man Lionel Messi is not in favour of a move of this ilk.

Barca don’t really need another striker in their squad given that they’ve just brought in Antoine Griezmann from Atletico Madrid, combined with the fact that they already have Luis Suarez.

Icardi is one of the world’s top attackers, and the club’s options at striker would receive a real boost if they were to sign him, however we don’t think it’s a move the club should be going through with.

Mundo Deportivo reportedly recent that the Blaugrana rate Coutinho at around €120M, thus we’re sure the club would much rather they bring in a fee similar to this rather than just Icardi and €30M.

It’ll be interesting to see what Barca do with this offer, as well as how the saga surrounding Coutinho’s future at the Nou Camp unfolds in the coming weeks.