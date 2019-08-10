West Ham reportedly made a £45m bid to Torino for striker Andrea Belotti, but fell short of the asking price from the Serie A side.

The Hammers were looking to bolster their attacking options this summer, and eventually went with Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt for £45m+.

However, it could have been different as Football Insider report that West Ham went for Belotti, but they were unable to reach an agreement, with Torino asking for in excess of £50m for the Italian international.

Things didn’t get off to a great start for Manuel Pellegrini’s side as they suffered a 5-0 defeat in their opening game of the season against Man City on Saturday.

In turn, he’ll be hoping Haller and the rest of the team settle this week and bounce back when they face Brighton away from home next weekend.

Haller, 25, arrived off the back of a spell in Frankfurt which saw him score 32 goals in 75 appearances, which came after he bagged 51 goals in 98 outings for Utrecht.

In turn, West Ham fans will be excited about the signing that they did make, although some may well be disappointed that they weren’t able to land Belotti too.