It’s been revealed that Manchester United failed with their bid to land one of Europe’s most exciting young midfielders, the ace’s would’ve been a massive signing.

According to Croatian sports newspaper Sportske Novosti (translation required), Premier League giants Manchester United had a €25m (£23.5m) bid for Dinamo Zagreb star Dani Olmo rejected this summer.

The report claims that Premier League rivals Everton and European giants Bayern Munich also had higher bids of €28m (£26m) rejected for the ace.

Olmo’s sensational performances for Spain’s Under-21s this summer caught the eye of some of Europe’s biggest clubs. The 21-year-old was named Man of the Match for the European Under-21 Championships final after scoring the winning goal for his country.

Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo reported that the star was a target for Champions League finalists Liverpool and Tottenham.

Sportske Novosti’s report also claims that the Croatian giants are willing to part with the star for €30m (£28m) at the end of the month following their Champions League qualifier against Ferencvaros.

It seems as though United and Everton have missed the chance to sign a real talent, with the English window just slamming shut on Thursday.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side were in desperate need of a creative spark in midfield ahead of next season and they could rue their decision not to sign an attacking midfielder of Olmo’s style come the end of the season.

Olmo largely plays in the No.10 role, but the ace can also play on the right-wing if required. The young star has continued his impressive form into the start of this season, scoring 2 goals in 2 Champions League qualifiers for Zagreb.

The 21-year-old would’ve been a breath of fresh air at United. The midfielder has experience at a big club – having been schooled at Barcelona’s world famous La Masia academy.

The ace would also have the hunger and desire to take his game to the next level, which is evident with his decision to leave Barcelona for Croatia some years ago. The ace’s risky move has done wonders as he’s established himself as a top talent.

Olmo scored 10 goals and provided seven assists across 35 appearances in Croatia’s top-flight and the Europa League. last season.

Given his exceptional performances for Spain’s Under-21s this summer, it seems as though Zagreb may not have the youngster for much longer – he could be the next big star to hail from the Croatian League.

There’s no doubt that Olmo has the talent to flourish in the Premier League.