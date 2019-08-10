Chelsea will have HUGE £200m transfer war-chest ready when transfer ban ends

Chelsea are reportedly set to have raised around £200m in transfer funds ready for when their transfer ban comes to an end.

The Blues were prevented from signing new players this summer and will face a similar scenario in January, provided that they don’t successfully appeal against the decision.

SEE MORE: Chelsea agreement could knock £35m off target’s price-tag as they eye £40m swoop

In turn, Frank Lampard will have to work with the squad that he has inherited from Maurizio Sarri, while Christian Pulisic was signed from Borussia Dortmund prior to the ban coming into effect.

Further, he’ll have several youngsters coming back from loan spells elsewhere ready to impress, and so he’ll hope that he has enough to get through this season and ensure that Chelsea remain competitive.

However, according to Goal.com, it’s suggested that he could have around £200m to spend next year as Chelsea have built up a transfer war-chest from player sales and potential outgoings moving forward.

Naturally, Eden Hazard’s exit accounts for most of it after his move to Real Madrid, as that could total £124m if all add-ons are exercised, while a string of young players have been sold and Alvaro Morata is set to join Atletico Madrid on a permanent basis for £58m.

Coupled with other expected sales of players deemed surplus to requirements, that could help Chelsea put together a sizeable transfer kitty ahead of next year, and so they’ll hope that they can use the next few months to identify top targets and prepare to spend big.

To their credit though, they have been busy signing top talents to new contracts this summer too, as Lampard will seemingly look to find a balance between giving the younger players a chance and bringing in top-class individuals to help improve the squad.