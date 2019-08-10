Spurs fans are adamant that Christian Eriksen will leave the club this summer after he was left out of their squad to take on Aston Villa by manager Mauricio Pochettino.

The Lilywhites take on Dean Smith’s side this evening, as they look to get their 2019/20 Premier League campaign off on the right foot.

However, it seems like they’re going to try and do so without the help of Danish international Eriksen, who’s not been included in the club’s match-day squad to take on Villa today.

Eriksen, Jan Vertonghen, Dele Alli and Heung-Min Son have all been left out by Pochettino for his side’s PL opener, however it’s the Dane’s exclusion that’s got a lot of people talking.

If Eriksen is to leave, he won’t be moving to an English club given the fact that the deadline for English clubs to sign players closed earlier this week.

However, the transfer window for European clubs is still open for another few weeks, thus it seems like the Danish star is going to have to move abroad if he does end up leaving the club this summer.

And this potential scenario is something that these fans think is going to happen if these select tweets are anything to go off.

Looks like Eriksen is leaving — prakash (@prakash111086) August 10, 2019

So eriksen is leaving then — thfc (@thfc45488373) August 10, 2019

Eriksen on the bench! He’s definitely leaving!!! — Paul (@itstartedin1882) August 10, 2019

Just no creative or attacking options apart from Eriksen (who must still be leaving) — nic owen (@nicowen) August 10, 2019