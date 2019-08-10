Arsenal are reportedly looking to tie both Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to new contracts to commit their long-term futures.

The Gunners duo were crucial last season, scoring 50 goals and providing 21 assists between them, although the campaign ended in disappointment after failure to qualify for the Champions League.

Nevertheless, it’s clear that they remain vital to their pursuit of success moving forward, and with that in mind, The Sun report that Arsenal are keen to tie up talks for both Aubameyang and Lacazette on long-term deals to avoid any doubts over their futures.

Aubameyang is said to have two years left on his deal while Lacazette has three, and so perhaps with the fact that they’ve lost the likes of Aaron Ramsey in recent times for nothing, they are eager to avoid a similar situation from arising as key players enter the final 12 or 18 months of their contracts.

Time will tell if Arsenal are able to secure new contracts for both players, as there could be a desire to wait on their part to see if they can qualify for the Champions League this time round and match their ambition to win trophies moving forward.

The arrivals of Nicolas Pepe, Dani Ceballos, William Saliba, Kieran Tierney and David Luiz will certainly help, but Arsenal will need to prove their credentials on the pitch while there arguably isn’t a massive rush to get new deals in place considering the current contracts are lengthy already.