Double exit: Arsenal prepared to axe duo after £138m spending spree

Arsenal are reportedly still hopeful of seeing Shkodran Mustafi and Mohamed Elneny move on this summer with moves around Europe still possible.

The Gunners enjoyed an impressive transfer window in terms of incomings this summer, with Unai Emery adding William Saliba, Kieran Tierney, David Luiz, Dani Ceballos, Gabriel Martinelli and Nicolas Pepe to his squad.

While Saliba has since returned to Saint Etienne on a season-long loan deal and Ceballos is only a temporary move, they have seemingly got both a short-term and long-term plan in place to ensure that they break back into the top four in the Premier League.

Nevertheless, given those arrivals, it could mean that certain players are deemed surplus to requirements, and according to the Evening Standard, Arsenal are ready to consider offers for both Mustafi and Elneny.

That comes as no surprise in the case of Mustafi as the German international has received plenty of criticism and scrutiny since last season given his habit of making costly errors.

Despite losing Laurent Koscielny this summer, with David Luiz perhaps filling that void, it sounds as though Arsenal have no issue in offloading Mustafi as well, giving the likes of Sokratis and Rob Holding the chance to solidify their place in the starting XI next to Luiz.

As for Elneny, he was limited to just 17 appearances last season, and so with Ceballos also arriving this summer, it’s difficult to see him earning any more playing time and arguably he has dropped further down the pecking order.

With that in mind, a double exit would make sense as given Arsenal are said to have spent £138m this summer, as per the Sky Sports tweet below, they will welcome the opportunity to balance the books where possible, especially by offloading players that aren’t even set for an important part in Emery’s plans.