Florentino Perez has given Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane the option for him to sign Serbia and Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic ahead of next month’s transfer deadline.

Milinkovic-Savic has burst onto the scene for Lazio in recent years, with the Serb managing to establish himself as one of the most promising and talented midfielders in the world during that time frame.

And it seems like the 24-year-old has caught the eye of Los Blancos president Florentino Perez if recent reports are to be believed.

As per Don Balon, Perez has given Zidane the option to sign Milinkovic-Savic this summer, with the player expected to cost around €95M, however this price tag could be reduced should Real include a player like Lucas Vazquez in a deal for the Serbian.

Milinkovic-Savic would be a brilliant signing for Real to make this summer, one that would seriously improve their options in the middle of the park for the season ahead.

The Lazio man has been known to be able to play as a central, defensive and attacking midfielder during his career, versatility that’ll definitely come in handy for Real should they end up bringing him to the Spanish capital this summer.

Both Luka Modric and Toni Krood were average, at best, for Real last year, and bringing in Milinkovic-Savic could be the move the club need in order to reinvent their midfielder for the season ahead.

Will Zidane take up Perez’s option and sign Milinkovic-Savic in the coming weeks? Looks like we’ll just have to wait and see…