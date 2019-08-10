Former Arsenal striker Charlie Nicholas feels that the Gunners can finish as high as third in the Premier League this season.

The Gunners had a really good transfer window, bringing in some quality players to their squad. Unai Emery added Nicolas Pepe before signing Kieran Tierney and David Luiz on deadline day. Arsenal also have Dani Ceballos and Gabriel Martinelli while William Saliba will join the squad next season.

The Gunners came very close to sealing a Champions League spot last season but missed out, finishing 5th in the Premier League while ending the Europa League as runners-up. However, Nicholas feels that while Emery’s squad will not be title contenders, they can finish third in the league this season.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Scottish international said: “I am just looking for an improvement from Arsenal. They have to challenge for the top four after blowing it on a number of occasions last season. Arsenal are not going to challenge for the title. If Luiz comes in I will applaud it and I think they will finish third.”

Nicholas was also pleased with the business his former team conducted during the transfer window, both arrivals and departures. He added: “The Gunners surprised me with the signing of Nicolas Pepe, they will be very exciting going forward after that. I am glad that Laurent Koscielny has been shipped out, Carl Jenkinson has gone so the ones Arsenal don’t need are going.

“Is David Luiz better than what Arsenal have? Absolutely. On his day he is world-class. On another day he is an absolutely ridiculous defender. It suits Arsenal to a tee! He is better than what Arsenal have so if they do get him, then I see no problem with that.”

The Gunners have certainly had a successful transfer window. They needed some attacking reinforcements after Ozil and Mkhitaryan disappointed last season and they got Pepe.

Defence was also where the North London club were struggling. They now have David Luiz who should partner Sokratis Papastathopoulos or Rob Holding in central defence.

Arsenal have the kind of squad that can finish in the top four of the Premier League this season but with the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United, Chelsea and Everton present, it certainly won’t be an easy task for Emery’s team.