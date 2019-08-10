“Giving me Efe Ambrose Vibes”: These Celtic fans are not happy with Kieran Tierney’s replacement

Celtic were always going to have a tough time trying to replace Kieran Tierney, however it seems some fans have written off his replacement less than two games into the league season.

Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo was signed before Tierney departed for Arsenal but it looks like Celtic knew their young star would leave so they wanted to get a replacement in.

The Belgian certainly has pace but he looks to have no defensive awareness at all and was caught out by a simple diagonal ball which allowed Motherwell to open the scoring today.

It’s fair to say these fans on twitter are not impressed:

Bolingoli is giving me Efe Ambrose vibes…. the fucking fear?? — Rick (@RickLaird97) August 10, 2019

Mad how it’s not even halfway through August yet and I’ve already heard a commentator say ‘bad pass by Bolingoli’ about 73 times. — Ray Bradshaw (@comedyray) August 10, 2019

Best thing about bolingoli is his haircut and even that’s pish — Andy Ross (@andyross13) August 10, 2019

Is that Boli Bolingoli or Mo Camara without the bandage? — Alan Lappin (@GiggsyBlantyre) August 10, 2019

Bolingoli’s positioning, touch, short passing, long passing and dribbling is fucking rotten. Got a long way to go before he’s a recognised footballer. — Daz (@weehairy) August 10, 2019

Those who have followed Scottish football for a long time will know that any comparison to Efe Ambrose or Mo Camara is particularly damning. Both were famed for being utterly atrocious at times during their time in Glasgow.

The biggest problem for Celtic replacing Tierney isn’t so much the transfer fee as the wages they will need to pay. They now have money in the bank to pay a transfer fee but a player who could adequately replace the now Arsenal man will demand a wage higher than Celtic can pay.

Maybe Bolingoli-Mbombo is just taking some time to settle in but it’s certainly not been a promising start for him.