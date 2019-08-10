Goal against Liverpool extends remarkable stat for Norwich hotshot

Liverpool were utterly dominant in their 4-1 victory over Norwich last night with the game being effectively over at half time. The Canaries managed to stem the flow and even managed the old cliche of “winning the second half”. Teemu Pukki’s goal was remarkable for one particular reason.

According to Optajoe, the Finnish striker’s goal means he has now scored with his first shot on target in each of his last eight seasons.

8 – Teemu Pukki has scored with his first shot on target in each of the last eight league seasons (across Schalke 04, Celtic, Brøndby IF & Norwich City careers); a record stretching back to the start of 2012-13. Finnish. pic.twitter.com/CnCtWoM23X — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) August 9, 2019

The stat is even more impressive when you consider he really hasn’t been that prolific until recent seasons.

He had only achieved double figures for league goals once in his career before the 2016/2017 season with Brondby. Since then he’s managed 76 goals in all competitions over his last three seasons.

He was a vital part of Norwich’s promotion campaign last season has he scored 29 goals in the Championship.

He had previously played for Celtic, Sevilla and Schalke but struggled to become a first team regular before he returned to Scandinavia with Brondby in 2014.

Despite the incredible stat, it’s fair to suggest that Norwich fans couldn’t care less as long as he plays a part in helping the team stay in the Premier League this year. That said, it’s still something to admire.