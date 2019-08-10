“He called me crying” – David Luiz reveals Chelsea staff member was reduced to tears after learning about his transfer to Arsenal

David Luiz has confirmed that he left one of Chelsea’s staff members in tears earlier this week, as the Brazilian swapped the Blues for Arsenal on deadline day.

Luiz, who’d been at Chelsea for a few years following his move to the club from PSG a few years back, left the Blues on Thursday in favour of a move to the Emirates, and it seems like this transfer left one Chelsea staff member in tears.

According to the Mirror, Luiz’s move the Gunners left the club’s head of medical Paco Biosca in tears, with Luiz even stating himself that “He called me crying. I have a great, great relationship with him.”

Although Luiz is hardly one of the best defenders on the planet, his arrival was definitely needed by Arsenal, who have limited options to choose from at the back after selling Laurent Koscielny.

The Brazilian international has shown during his time at Stamford Bridge that he can easily do a job against the best attackers the PL has to offer, thus this signing by the Gunners seems wise at second glance.

Given that Chelsea can’t sign anyone this season due to a transfer ban, it remains to be seen as to whether this decision to let Luiz leave will come back to haunt them.

However, given that it’s not only weakened their squad, but bolstered Arsenal’s, we think the west London club should’ve kept ahold of the Brazilian, if possible, for the time being.