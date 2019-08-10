Menu

‘He can have my calf’ – These Liverpool fans react to news of Alisson’s potential six-week lay off

Liverpool have suffered a major setback as they look to get off to a flying start to the new Premier League campaign, here’s how fans have reacted to Alisson’s injury.

Alisson was forced just 39 minutes into Liverpool’s season opener against Premier League new boys Norwich City, the stopper picked up a calf injury after playing a goal kick.

The 26-year-old’s injury will be a massive blow as it will leave the Reds short-staffed in the goalkeeping department. New signing Adrian will have to take the No.1 spot and a young keeper will have to play backup until the former Roma star is back.

According to the Mail’s Dominic King the Brazilian is expected to be sidelined for around 4-6 weeks:

As well as being ruled out for Liverpool’s European Super Cup clash against Chelsea on Wednesday, Alisson is likely to miss crucial Premier League clashes against Arsenal and the Blues if he’s out for up to six weeks.

The Brazilian could also miss the Reds’ first Champions League game.

Check out some reaction to the devastating news from Liverpool fans:

It will be interesting to see how the Reds fare without Alisson’s presence between the sticks. Summer signing Adrian has also been thrown in at the deep end following the setback, the ace is now Liverpool’s No.1 after less than a week at the club.

Alisson has been a crucial part of the transformation of Liverpool’s defence since he joined. Jurgen Klopp’s side have gone from having a shaky backline to one of the best in the world following the arrivals of the stopper and Virgil van Dijk.

