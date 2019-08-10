Liverpool have suffered a major setback as they look to get off to a flying start to the new Premier League campaign, here’s how fans have reacted to Alisson’s injury.

Alisson was forced just 39 minutes into Liverpool’s season opener against Premier League new boys Norwich City, the stopper picked up a calf injury after playing a goal kick.

The 26-year-old’s injury will be a massive blow as it will leave the Reds short-staffed in the goalkeeping department. New signing Adrian will have to take the No.1 spot and a young keeper will have to play backup until the former Roma star is back.

According to the Mail’s Dominic King the Brazilian is expected to be sidelined for around 4-6 weeks:

Initial fears for Alisson Becker is that he will be out for 4-6 weeks. Indications that he has torn his calf. If lay-off is to longer end of the scale, he could miss first Champions League group game in September ? — Dominic King (@DominicKing_DM) August 10, 2019

As well as being ruled out for Liverpool’s European Super Cup clash against Chelsea on Wednesday, Alisson is likely to miss crucial Premier League clashes against Arsenal and the Blues if he’s out for up to six weeks.

The Brazilian could also miss the Reds’ first Champions League game.

Check out some reaction to the devastating news from Liverpool fans:

So we looking at Chelsea (SC) , Southampton (A) , Arsenal (H) , Burnley (A) , Newcastle (H) and possibly Chelsea (A) – Unknown who the Champions league opponents included in that as well… Not the easiest set of fixtures — Yaseen Chotta (@YaseenChotta) August 10, 2019

He can have my calf, Dom — Fitzy (@JFitzy26) August 10, 2019

Hopefully our defence get their act together and it won’t be such a big problem..dreading the games vs chelsea and arsenal tho… — Vince Dortangs (@Divide011) August 10, 2019

Oh no, oh no, oh no no no no — need a new (@rennnaisan) August 10, 2019

This is a chance Adrian has to become a cult Hero, and this is will probably be his only opportunity to do so, if he helps us win on Wednesday and helps us win our games till Alisson is back he’ll definitely be loved by all Liverpool fans — Adam Murray (@RealAdamLfc) August 10, 2019

Our Team depth is a joke — Ibrahim Sharafay (@sharafay_leo) August 10, 2019

Massive loss, even for 3 to 6 weeks. This has damped the start to the season. ? — Dameo ?????? (@DamienMarchant) August 10, 2019

What a start for us….God please no — Footballworld (@Footballworld64) August 10, 2019

It will be interesting to see how the Reds fare without Alisson’s presence between the sticks. Summer signing Adrian has also been thrown in at the deep end following the setback, the ace is now Liverpool’s No.1 after less than a week at the club.

Alisson has been a crucial part of the transformation of Liverpool’s defence since he joined. Jurgen Klopp’s side have gone from having a shaky backline to one of the best in the world following the arrivals of the stopper and Virgil van Dijk.