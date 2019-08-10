Antonio Conte made it fairly clear during pre-season that he didn’t think Ivan Perisic was a good fit for his tactical style. According to reports he is set to return to the Bundesliga to sign for Bayern Munich.

Football Italia reported that Sky Sport Italia had run a story stating the Croatian star would not be in the Inter squad for tonight’s friendly with Valencia. This followed a tweet where Getgermanfootballnews quoted Bild in saying he was moving to Bayern on loan with an option to buy.

Bayern Munich have agreed to sign Ivan Periši? from Inter Milan on a one-year loan deal with an option to buy for €30m, according to Bild. — Get German Football News (@GGFN_) August 9, 2019

Perisic looked likely to leave this summer after receiving criticism in the press from his manager. Marca reported in July that Antonio Conte was frustrated that the Croatian couldn’t play in the role he needed him to for Inter.

A move to Bayern could be a good fit for him considering they lost Arjen Robben Frank Ribery and James Rodriguez over the summer.

Perisic had spells with Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund before moving to Italy in 2015 so he will be familiar with the league.

He scored 37 goals in 141 Serie A games and will look to become an important member of the Bayern Munich team this year as they push for Champions League glory and to retain their league title.